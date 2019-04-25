Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal wishes him on his birthday: Continue to love life, never stop dreaming

It was Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s birthday on Wednesday and the social media was flooded with celebrity wishes as he turned 31. Apart from his colleagues and friends from the industry, girlfriend Natasha Dalal also wished the Kalank actor with a romantic message saying she can’t wait to share “more memories together”.

Dalal has a private Instagram account but her message came forth to the public eye when Dhawan posted it on his Instagram story.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes every day special Varun. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can’t wait to share more memories together. Love you lots!”

Dhawan has always felt reserved when talking about his personal life, but of late he has been opening about his relationship with Dalal openly. When he last appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6, he spoke about his girlfriend and said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life.”

On the professional front, Dhawan was last seen in Abhishek Varman directorial period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of Remo D'souza's dance film Street Dancer, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 11:21:01 IST

