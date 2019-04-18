Kalank box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's period drama earns Rs 21.60 cr on opening day

The release of Kalank has led to various debates on the film's treatment of Partition, and the ensemble cast's acting (with most critics praising Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur). Despite the criticism on certain accounts, the film has managed to garner Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day (Wednesday).

#Kalank starts with a bang... Emerges biggest opener of 2019 *so far*... Plexes terrific... Impressive cast and hype + massive screen count [4000] + #MahavirJayanti holiday have contributed to a big total... Wed ₹ 21.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019

The fact that Wednesday was a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti could be one of the main reasons for the considerable earnings. Other factors which played a role was the massive number of screens that the film was released in (4,000). This figure of Rs 21.60 crore makes the film the biggest opener of 2019 so far.

Also featuring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank has been helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman.

In an Instagram post, producer Karan Johar recollected that the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.'

Kalank has been backed by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 10:35:15 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.