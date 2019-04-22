Alia Bhatt on underwhelming response to Kalank, and Rangoli Chandel's allegations against her family

Alia Bhatt has already made her mark this year with her performance in Gully Boy. However, her latest release Kalank has not lived up to the hype and expectation. Alia gracefully accepted the fate of her latest release.

During the Critics Choice Film Awards, when Alia was asked about the criticism Kalank is facing, the Highway actress said, "I'm not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and when the audience does not accept a film then it should not do well. That's just the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed next time."

Recently, Alia and her family were targeted by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on social media. Even Kangana got offended when she was compared with the Udta Punjab actress. Alia faced it all with maturity and when she was asked about it, she instantly added, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand," Alia concluded with a smile.

