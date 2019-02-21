Uri: The Surgical Strike bags second position in IMDb's Top Rated Indian Movies with 8.6 rating

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has achieved another feat after becoming 2019's first blockbuster to have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The Aditya Dhar directorial has bagged the second position in IMDb's Top Rated Indian Movies list with an 8.6 rating.



View this post on Instagram Thank You India! A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Feb 8, 2019 at 2:27am PST

The first position is occupied by 1971's iconic film Anand. Uri: The Surgical Strike is the second Bollywood entrant into the list after Anand. Currently in the sixth week at the box office, Uri seems to be unaffected by the competition it's receiving from movies like Gully Boy. Its present box office figures stand at Rs 228.77 crore.

The film is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. Uri: The Surgical Strike has also managed to beat the fourth week collections of blockbusters such as Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat and Sultan.

Featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Uri: The Surgical Strike also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari among others.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 10:50:20 IST