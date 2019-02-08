Uri: The Surgical Strike box office collection — Vicky Kaushal film crosses Rs 200 cr mark in week four

Aditya Dhar's army film Uri: The Surgical Strike has been doing considerably well at the box office. The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead has managed to rake in high numbers till now. The film recently crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its fourth week, earning an exact amount of Rs 200.07 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr

Week 4: ₹ 29.02 cr

Total: ₹ 200.07 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel. With these numbers, Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to beat the fourth week collections of blockbusters such as Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat and Sultan.

Earning a total of Rs 2.19 crore on Thursday, the film's total earnings in India crossed the Rs 200 crore threshold. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that Uri: The Surgical Strike has the potential to cross the Rs 225 crore mark as well.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century... 💯+💯... Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 16:23:04 IST