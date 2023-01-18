Reality show star Uorfi Javed knows very well how to grab all the eyeballs on the internet. Whether her strong opinions or her bold sartorial picks, by this time the TV star has made it very clear that she has mastered the art of constantly being in the headlines. Considered a DIY queen, Uorfi’s look never goes unnoticed. Well, despite innumerable controversies around her raunchy ensembles, Uorfi seems to have now announced out loud that none of that has bothers her, and she will continue doing what she loves. Wondering why we say so? Not caring a bit about a few FIRs against her fashion choices, Uorfi has once again posed nude. Yes, you read that right. After feather wings, plastic flowers, and mesh, Uorfi has now shared a video with only a braid covering her modesty.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Uorfi dropped a video of herself wearing black Brazilian underpants and a long braid wrapped around her breast area. The TV actress completed her whole look with bold glossy red lips and black glittery high heels. The now-viral video, which was shared with the viral remix track Eyes on you and Zara Zara being played in the background, opens with Uorfi exhibiting her right profile in the video. As the high braids were wrapped around her breast, Uorfi with her right hand was seen playing around with the remaining end of her braid. While sharing the video, Uorfi wrote in the caption, “I like what I see,” and ended with a red rose emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Needless to say, as soon as she shared the video several users took to the comments section to laud her eccentric fashion choices. Of several fans and her followers, many industry friends also acknowledged her new look and praised her for being bold. Nazar actress Sonya Saamoor, who plays the role of Daayan Ruby on Star Plus, compared Uorfi’s long braids to hers and commented, “Yeh meri choti hai .. Ruby Dayan ki choti.” India’s first transgender international beauty queen and a trans rights activist, Naaz Joshi commented, “Rapunzel in 2023 ….” Bhoomi actress and Uorfi’s close friend Sakshi Dwivedi dropped a couple of red heart emoticons.

Well, this is not the first time that the actress has posed nude on her profile. Earlier, on many occasions, Uorfi pictures and videos of herself posing nude and covering her modesty with different props.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was last seen on MTV’s reality show Splitsvilla 14, which was co-hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, after Rannvijay Singha stepped out.

