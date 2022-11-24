Social media sensation Urfi Javed, who garnered popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, is now a contestant of Splitsvilla 14. Known for sharing bold pictures and videos on social media, Urfi also is known for his outspoken nature and behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The actress recently shared a video, where she is donning black crop top and black tight shorts with jacket. In the reel, she gives a befitting reply to trolls, who asked why she goes to airport daily and she can’t afford flight tickets.

With a POV tag on the video, she wrote, “When people think I can’t afford flight tickets”. Urfi also added a caption indirectly related to her reel voice, “Mai chunautiyo se Nahi__se pareshan hu! Fill in the blanks”

Urfi recently made a stylish entry in the 14th season of Splitsvilla. She introduced herself by saying, “Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na… but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon.”

The actress recently expressed her fear of getting banned in UAE because of her single name Uorfi (without surname). Expressing her concern, she wrote on her Insta story, “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked.”

On 21st November, Air India and AI Express notified this with a statement, which read, “Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD.”

The statement further reads, “Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be INAD by immigration.”

This rule only applies to people holding visiting visas, visas on arrival, and temporary visas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.