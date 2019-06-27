Typewriter trailer: Purab Kohli is determined to unravel mystery of a haunted villa in Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Original

The trailer of Netflix Original series Typewriter was released today on 27 June. Directed by filmmaker and screenwriter Sujoy Ghosh, the horror mystery series will chronicle events surrounding a haunted Bardez Villa. Typewriter is slated to premiere on 19 July on the streaming platform.

The series features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar and Purab Kohli in lead roles. It also stars Arna Sharma (Sam), Aaryansh Malviya (Nick), Milkail Gandhi (Gablu) and Palash Kamble (Bunty), who play the young ghostbusters in the show.

The trailer opens to a police officer (Purab Kohli) noting about a new death in the town, which does not seem natural. When he visits the newly moved-in family of the Bardez Villa, a haunted house, he talks about a young girl who used to live there. The trailer further suggests that she might have died under mysterious circumstances as well. When the kids of the town learn about the death, they are resolute to find more on it, where one of them claims her "soul is trapped between universes”. The clip concludes with Kohli's character investigating multiple unnatural deaths tied together by a common thread: an old typewriter and a mysterious woman, played by Ghosh.

The official synopsis of the show reads as, "Typewriter is the story of a haunted house called Bardez Villa in Goa and follows a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, determined to capture the ghost that plagues the notorious home in their neighborhood. But when a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with their urgency to capture the stately ghost."

Apart from Typewriter, the other Netflix Original series currently under production include Baahubali: Before the Beginning, Bard of Blood and an official adaptation of Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children.

Watch the Typewriter's trailer here.

