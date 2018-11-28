You are here:

Rahul Bose confirms he'll start shooting for Netflix Original Baahubali: Before the Beginning in December

Indo-Asian News Service

November 28, 2018 12:43:10 IST

Rahul Bose, who was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2, has said that he will start shooting for Baahubali: Before the Beginning in December.

Rahul Bose. Image from Twitter @PatahapaKE

He was interacting with media at the inauguration of an art show called 'Breaking Barriers' on 27 November in Mumbai.

Sporting a bearded look when Rahul was prodded about it, he said: "I am doing a prequel to Baahubali for Netflix. It is called as Baahubali: Before the Beginning.

"I have a big role in it. We will start shooting December beginning. My character has a bearded look, and I don't want to sport a fake beard for the next six months. I will have the same look."

Baahubali: Before the Beginning is a web series based on Anand Neelakantan's 2017 novel The Rise of Sivagami, and is a Netflix Original from India.

A part of the Baahubali franchise, the series is directed by Deva Katta and co-directed by Praveen Sataru. It is produced jointly by SS Rajamouli and Arka Media Works.

It stars Bose, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning is the third Netflix Original produced in India after the crime thriller Sacred Games and horror mini-series Ghoul.

The first season consists of nine episodes and acts as a prequel to Baahubali: Before the Beginning, following the journey of Sivagami's rise to power in the fictional Mahishmati kingdom.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 12:43 PM

