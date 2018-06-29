Netflix to adapt Salman Rushdie's celebrated 1981 novel Midnight's Children into original series

Netflix has announced that it will be creating an original series based on Salman Rushdie's seminal novel Midnight's Children. The fictional novel, which traces India's transition from British colonialism to an independent nation, has won a number of accolades such as the 1981 Booker Prize, Best of Booker in both 1981 and 2008 and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize.

Rushdie, who was knighted for his contribution to literature in 2007, said, “I am absolutely delighted that Midnight’s Children will have a new life on Netflix, and greatly look forward to working with them to help create it."

Speaking about the upcoming series, Erik Barmack, vice president — International Originals, said, “Midnight’s Children is one of the great novels of the world, and its themes are still relevant to the India of today. The narrative continues to fascinate audiences decades after it was first published. We are incredibly excited to translate this pioneering work of fiction that parallels the birth of modern India, for a global audience. The rich experience and talent of Indian creators combined with the global reach of Netflix, have the potential for millions of more people around the world to rediscover this story.”

Selected by the Modern Library as one of the best 100 novels of all time, Midnight's Children revolves around Saleem Sinai, who is born at the stroke of midnight on 15 August 1947, the moment marking India's independence from British rule. The story follows his life which is at times inseparable from the history of his country.

Midnight's Children was also adapted into a film of the same name by Indo-Canadian director and screenwriter Deepa Mehta in 2012.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 09:17 AM