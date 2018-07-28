Emraan Hashmi on role in Netflix's The Bard of Blood: Excited to be part of new form of storytelling

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi says he is excited to make his Netflix debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment's production, The Bard of Blood.

The 39-year-old actor, who will be playing the lead in the show based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiq, said the series will challenge him as a performer.

"Three years after launching Bilal's The Bard Of Blood, I will play the protagonist - Kabir Anand. That's destiny.

"I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best," Emraan said in a statement.

The political thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, and revolves around an expelled spy (Emraan) who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor to save his country and former love.

The Bard Of Blood will be released as an eight-episode series and will be filmed in languages including Hindi, English and Urdu.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 16:58 PM