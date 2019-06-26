You are here:

Typewriter: Netflix teases Sujoy Ghosh's horror mystery with short promo; miniseries to premiere on 19 July

FP Staff

Jun 26, 2019 11:02:50 IST

Netflix has announced that its upcoming original series, Typewriterwill premiere on 19 July. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the horror mystery series will chronicle events surrounding a haunted Bardez Villa. The makers have also unveiled a 15-second-long promo.

A still from Typewriter. YouTube screengrab

Filmed in Goa, the series features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar, and Purab Kohli in lead roles. It also stars Arna Sharma (Sam), Aaryansh Malviya (Nick), Milkail Gandhi (Gablu) and Palash Kamble (Bunty), who play ghostbusters in the show.

The five-episode series revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters determined to capture the ghost that plagues a notorious home in their neighborhood. When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery.

Apart from Typewriter, the other Netflix original series currently under production include Baahubali: Before the BeginningBard of Blood and an official adaptation of Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children.

Watch the teaser here

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 11:02:50 IST

