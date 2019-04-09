Twitter spots Winter Soldier in Game of Thrones season 1 premier episode; fans call it a 'big time-travel twist'

Game of Thrones fans may agree that the world of the HBO show is complicated and sometimes even confusing. While fans of this drama fantasy are gearing up for the series finale, some of the devotees are re-watching the show to refresh their memory.

In one such instance, a fan watching the pilot episode of the television series noticed something out of place and he was quick to share it with others. In the brief clip of the scene posted on Twitter by Kevin Biegel, an unknown man walks behind Jamie Lannister, wearing what appears to be a long Patagonia jacket, blue denim jeans and short dark boots.

Watching the Game Of Thrones first episode and there a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots pic.twitter.com/YAFTF4hnIN — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) April 3, 2019

Considering Game of Thrones is set in a period resembling medieval times, fans were amused to find the background character's modern choice of clothing. Several Twitter users noticed that he looks an awful lot like Bucky Barnes aka Winter soldier from Marvel Cinematic Universe, hinting at time travel theory.

Instead of being killed during the snap the winter soldier apparently went to a different dimension. — Monster king97 (@Monsterking97) April 3, 2019

Mind blown!!!! #thenorthremembers⁠ ⁠ Tony of the House Stark sent someone to avenge his family. And since winter is here, who else but the Winter Soldier, himself? #GOT⁠ ⁠ #WinterIsNow #WinterIsHere — Alaa (@AlaaAbdine) April 3, 2019

“That is Bucky Barnes. Now we know where the snap’d ended up,” joked a fan, making a reference to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War.

Also amusing that he looks kinda like The Winter Soldier. HE'S THERE TO KILL SOMEONE. — Gray Whitten (@el_gray) April 3, 2019

That's Bucky Barnes I missed it too — Romeo Rajat (@RomeoRajat2) April 4, 2019

spoiler for the big time travel twist — Ferris & his new Goodfellas book (@dxferris) April 3, 2019

He’s Ser Levi of House Denim! — couldntcarebear (@couldntcarebear) April 3, 2019

Both Game of Thrones and the Avengers will return for their respective grand conclusions in April. Game of Thrones will conclude its record-breaking television run with the eighth and final season, due to premiere in India on 15 April. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will conclude the Avengers franchise of 22 films spread across a decade, with Avengers: Endgame due on 26 April.

