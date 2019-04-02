Game of Thrones: HBO releases three new ominous-looking promos — 'Aftermath', 'Together' and 'Survival'

The latest teaser for the final season of Game Of Thrones foreshadows a cold and dark fate for those embroiled in the Battle of Winterfell. The minute-long clip, which dropped on Tuesday, is aptly titled "Aftermath" and provides a tour of a ruinous and deserted Winterfell, covered in snow.

The camera reveals the ice-covered wreckage filled with relics of the possibly fallen heroes of Westeros. We see Tyrion Lannister’s Hand of the King pin, Bran Stark’s wheelchair, Arya’s Needle, Jaime Lannister’s golden hand, Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragon chain and Jon Snow’s Valyrian steel sword Longclaw all lying in the snow — with a shadowy figure (possibly the Night King) emerging from the cold amid the wreckage.

Two other teaser promos were also dropped on Monday. The on titled "Together" sees Tyrion giving a rousing speech. "We must fight together now. Or die," he says. The other, titled Survival, sees the Stark siblings, Jon and Arya reunite. Of course, all three promos hint at some ominous developments in the eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy drama.

Watch Aftermath here.

Watch 'Together' here.

Watch 'Survival' here.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premiers on 14 April.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 21:15:32 IST