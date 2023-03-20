Entertainment

Twitter remains upset over the Academy cutting off The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga's Oscar speech

Guneet Monga received an Oscar for the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

FP Trending March 20, 2023 12:56:44 IST
In a pride moment for the entire country, producer Guneet Monga, along with director Kartiki Gonsalves, brought home the Oscar for the film ‘The Elephant Whisperers‘ under the category of Best Documentary Short Subject. Even though this came as a huge victory for the entire team, many were left shocked after Guneet’s Oscar acceptance speech was cut off on the stage. Shortly after the event, the producer expressed her displeasure as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t let her complete the speech and said that she was “zoned out” and had to give her full speech backstage. Fans in India have been also left disappointed over this move, and took to social media to lash out at the Academy.

Expressing their anger and disappointment over the same, a video on social media called out the “unfair” practice, pointing out how Monga’s speech was cut off at the 45-second mark, but the organisers allowed Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud to cross the mark during their speeches.

The user shared the video with a caption that reads, “this needs to be talked abt more this is insane”. Many people took to the comment section and slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for not letting Mong complete her speech. “AND HER SPEECH WAS BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! she should’ve been able to say it right at that moment”, a comment read. One person wrote, “This was awful. I felt bad for her. Her one opportunity to share and they just cut her off.”

Check more reactions:

Guneet Monga on Oscar speech being cut off

As reported by ETimes, the Oscar-winning producer said she was “extremely disheartened” that her speech was cut off. “There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it’s India’s first Oscar in an Indian production, which is such a huge thing. My heart started racing as I couldn’t have come so far and not be heard,” she said.

Further sharing that the western media, along with many of her fans, pulled up The Academy for not allowing her to deliver the speech, Monga asserted that she will come back and make sure to get heard.  “I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it’s heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here,” she added.

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 12:56:44 IST

