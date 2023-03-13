It is a pride moment for the entire nation with everyone celebrating with RRR’s Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers bringing home 2 Oscars. While ‘Naatu Naatu‘ won an award in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whisperers went on to win the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. Notably, the film which is the first of its kind to win an Oscar in this category is led by two women, director Kariki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga. While this definitely calls for celebration, the duo is no doubt on cloud nine as they still try to process the happiness. Taking to her Instagram handle, the award-winning producer shared her happiness and further expressed gratitude to the entire team, her family, friends, and fans.

In a video recorded at the award function, Monga can be seen holding the Oscar as she struggles to hold her breath in excitement.

Thanking her co-producer Achin Jain, the entire team of Sikhya, the entire team of Netflix, Alok, Sarafina, and her parents, among others, she said that the win would not have been possible without any of them. She further also called out all the women out there claiming that “the future is audacious and the future is us and the future is here.”

Watch:

In her caption, the producer while expressing that her heart is “full of joy, love and excitement” wrote, “I’m so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and to Netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India.”

Prior to this, Monga while taking to Twitter shared how “she is still shivering” after winning the first-ever Oscar for an Indian production. It is pertinent to note that Monga won her second Oscar this year after 2019 when she bagged the prestigious award for her documentary ‘Period. End of Sentence’.

