Turner & Hooch, Tom Hanks' 1989 buddy cop film, to possibly get a TV series reboot at Disney+

Disney Plus is planning to revisit Tom Hanks' 1989 buddy cop film Turner & Hooch with a possible series. Matt Nix, known for The Gifted and Burn Notice, is attached to write and executive produce the Disney Plus series, reports Variety.

A reboot of the film, which starred Tom Hanks as a police detective and a dog named Beasley as his canine partner, Hooch, is in early development at the streaming platform. Directed by Roger Spottiswoode, the late ’80s story centered on Scott Turner, a detective who lives a orderly life until his “tidy world is disrupted when he’s forced to team up with a drooling slob of a junkyard dog named Hooch.” Apart from Hanks, the original also starred Mare Winningham, Reginald VelJohnson, Scott Paulin, J.C. Quinn and Craig Nelson, and is currently available to stream on Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the film was a box office hit, grossing $71 million on a $13 million budget. It also became an enduring pop culture staple, getting frequent references in other movies and TV shows.

In the works for the Disney service are a live-action Star Wars series, new episodes of the animated Star Wars series Clone Wars, a live-action version of Lady and the Tramp and new series related to the High School Musical and Monsters Inc. movies. Coming up are a TV series based on the Fox movie Love, Simon and a Lizzy McGuire revival, with a slew of other reboots in the works.

Nix is coming off the Marvel series The Gifted at Fox, which ran for two seasons. His credits as a writer and executive producer include Fox's APB and The Good Guys and USA's Complications.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 12:57:57 IST