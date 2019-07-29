High School Musical spin-off series wraps up shoot; set for Disney+ premiere on 12 November

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will begin streaming on Disney+ from 12 November this year. The announcement was shared on the Facebook page of the official page of High School Musical spin-off series, which officially wrapped production on Friday.

The 10-episode series picks up nearly 15 years after the original smash-hit movie aired and will follow a new group of musically-talented teens putting on a production of "High School Musical". It will feature new songs and acoustic "rehearsal room" reinterpretations of the songs from the original films.

The cast includes by Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Renee, Frankie A Rodriguez, Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein. The ensemble cast is led by 17-year-old Joshua Bassett, who plays cynical but charming high schooler Ricky who decides the best way to win back his ex-girlfriend Nini(Olivia) is to audition for their school's production of High School Musical. The show will also feature Broadway star Kate Reinders, who is playing drama teacher Miss Jenn, and Mark St Cyr, who takes on the role of serious robotics teacher Mr Mazzara.

Directed by Kenny Ortega, the direct-to TV film High School Musical, was released in 2006 exclusively on Disney channel. The film was a catalyst in launching the careers of actors Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. High School Musical gained lot of popularity due to its catchy songs and intricately choreographed dance sequences. Two successful sequels soon followed, with High School Musical 3 even enjoying a widespread theatrical release.

