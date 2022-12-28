Actor Tunisha Sharma’s suicide has sent shockwaves across the television and film industry. The young actor, who has worked in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, ended her life on December 24, on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested for abetment to suicide, as both were in a relationship and had broken up only about two weeks before her death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Tunisha, who has about 1.2 million followers on Instagram, would regularly post pictures from her set. Her posts, in which she looked happy and all dressed up, could tell little about what was going on in her personal life. In her last post, shared four days ago, Sharma had written in her caption, ‘Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.’ Clearly, social media posts can put forward a deceptive image and tell little about what is going on in one’s life. Another post of hers captioned, ‘Be happy in the moment, that’s enough,’ too clearly never hinted towards the emotional and mental turmoil the actor was going through.



For those diagnosed with mental health issues, especially, social media can often play a silent killer as it instills insecurities and paints a happy portrait, a false image of its users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

About two weeks ago, Tunisha had also shared a post on Sheezan Khan on International Men’s Day, thanking him for being the ‘most beautiful man in her life’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Tunisha Sharma’s mother has alleged that Sheezan Khan was cheating on her daughter which had left Tunisha devastated. According to her family, this proved to be a trigger point and Tunisha ended her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Her last rites were performed at Mira Road today. During the rites, her inconsolable mother Vanita Sharma fainted and had to be carried to her car. Sheezan Khan’s sister and mother were also present at the cremation ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

In an earlier interview in 2018, Sharma had confessed being diagnosed with depression and anxiety. During the interrogation, Sheezan Khan has made several revelations about the breakup. He shared that there was an age gap between the two and the family was not happy about their religious differences as well. In a recently released video, Khan, along with two others can be seen carrying Tunisha Sharma to the hospital after her body was found hanging in her makeup room.

