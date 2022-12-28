Television actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 after she hanged herself in the make-up room of co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan on the set of her television serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has been booked for abetment to suicide and the investigation is underway. His mother and sister arrived at the actress’s last rites amid the accusations of abetment.

Sharma’s suicide has sent shockwaves across the nation. It is indeed troubling that many TV actors ended their lives this year, but there are many ignorant, misinformed tweets pouring in as a reaction to the incident, Kamya Panjabi’s being one of them. The actress, two days back, put out a tweet that triggered the thoughts and emotions of numerous people on social media.

She tweeted- “What’s with today’s generation?Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems?Why give up on life so easily?Why are they so weak?Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step,pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma.”

What’s with today’s generation?Thodi toh himmat rakho to deal with ur issues, ur problems?Why give up on life so easily?Why are they so weak?Pls think abt ur parents before taking such a drastic step,pls give some importance to them too they suffer more than death #TunishaSharma — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 24, 2022

One of the first reactions that came in was from a journalist who said, “Things dont work like that. It’s not about courage or bravery. It’s about the state of mind at that vulnerable point. I know it because I have been there and fortunately alive to tell the story. Your tweet is just a reflection of your ignorance.”

Things dont work like that. It’s not about courage or bravery. It’s about the state of mind at that vulnerable point. I know it because I have been there and fortunately alive to tell the story. Your tweet is just a reflection of your ignorance. — Dibakar Dutta (দিবাকর দত্ত) (@dibakardutta_) December 25, 2022

Another user tweeted- “And what is wrong with your generation that keeps on judging people. Suicide doesnt mean that the person was weak! You never know the issues in one’s life, the mental agony, whether they even had someone to reach out or not! Have some empathy.”

And what is wrong with your generation that keeps on judging people. Suicide doesnt mean that the person was weak! You never know the issues in one’s life, the mental agony, whether they even had someone to reach out or not! Have some empathy. — aYushi_cre@tions7 (@RianshYushi) December 25, 2022

Actor Bhavika Motwani begged to differ and replied, “If you don’t know the person & what one has been through, just don’t judge! That’s the problem with your generation. How do you know she gave up EASILY? mental health ke baare mai padhne ki bi Himmat rkho aap.”

Another user pointed out- “ This. This pressure of “deal with ur issues with bravery” is the reason why ppl suffering from mental health issues are hesitant to open up. Yes we must be brave but everything has its limits. Unfortunately. Everyone has their own way to deal. So being judgemental is baseless here.”

This.

This pressure of “deal with ur issues with bravery” is the reason why ppl suffering from mental health issues are hesitant to open up

Yes we must be brave but everything has its limits. Unfortunately.

Everyone has their own way to deal. So being judgemental is baseless here https://t.co/zC0KyaOPZu — Nidz 🥀 (@WinterNightzz) December 25, 2022

The actress’ mother is expectedly shocked and shattered after her daughter’s demise and fainted at her funeral. (Video Courtesy: TellyTalkIndia)

Celebrities’ reaction to the news

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta, in an interview recently, opened up on the devastating news and said, “I was reminded of the Balika Vadhu girl- Pratyusha Banerjee. Just days before her death, she came to my sets and had asked for a hug. I even met Tunisha two months ago at a clinic and she told me she was my fan and I could only say that I am her fan as well. I have no clue what happened. She was wonderful.”

Karan Kundrra tweeted- “Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti. it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget..“

Shocking and extremely sad.. such a young and promising life gone too soon. I pray to god to give her loved ones strength #TunishaSharma Om Shanti 🙏🏼 it’s my request to everyone: there’s always light at the end of a dark tunnel never forget.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) December 24, 2022

Mukesh Chhabra too gave his reaction to this shocking news.

