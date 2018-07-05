Trisha Krishnan opts out of Vikram's Saamy Square due to creative differences; makers finalise Aishwarya Rajesh

Talented actress Aishwarya Rajesh has replaced Trisha Krishnan in Saamy Square. It has now become very obvious that Chiyaan Vikram plays a dual role in Saamy Square. In the recent trailer, Vikram was seen sporting a different hairdo and mustache but in the officially released new pics with Aishwarya Rajesh, the actor’s look was similar to the majestic Aaru Saamy from the first part which was a huge blockbuster in 2003 and later remade by Balakrishna in Telugu as Lakshmi Narasimha.

Sources say that team Saamy Square tried their best to retain Trisha and they even approached the Tamil Film Producers Council to sort out the creative differences but the actress firmly stood in her stance. Long back, Trisha tweeted "Due to creative differences, I have chosen to opt out of Saamy 2. Wishing the team good luck."

Despite Trisha walking out of Saamy Square, the film’s director Hari had told the media that she would soon join the shoot but he couldn’t convince the actress and without wasting time and so, the team found a suitable replacement in the form of Aishwarya Rajesh.

Though Aishwarya says that she wouldn’t call the offer in Saamy Square as a replacement of Trisha, the Kaaka Muttai actress plays Trisha’s role from the first part in a flashback scene. In fact, Aishwarya has joined the recent schedule of the film in Palani.

“Aishwarya only has fifteen days shoot in Saamy Square. The team has almost completed the major part and with Aishwarya’s portions, the shoot will come to an end”, says a source close to the team. Saamy Square is not the first film of Aishwarya Rajesh with Chiyaan Vikram, she has already completed her scenes in the actor’s spy action thriller film Dhruva Natchathiram.

Besides Saamy Square and Dhruva Natchathiram, Aishwarya also has Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, cricket-based sports drama Kanaa and Dhanush’s gangster trilogy Vada Chennai in her kitty.

Saamy Square also has Keerthy Suresh as the main female lead, her portions will be with the young Vikram. In the climax of Saamy, antagonist Perumal Pichai (Kota Srinivasa Rao) is mysteriously murdered by Vikram. In the sequel, three sons of Perumal Pichai including Bobby Simha, John Vijay, and OAK Sundar will be clashing against the son Vikram. The trailer of the film had dialogues suggesting that Saamy Square is a revenge-action entertainer between Aaru Saamy’s son (Vikram) and Perumal Pichai’s sons.

Shibu Thameens of Iru Mugan and Puli fame is producing the sequel which is being made at a massive budget of 35cr. Devi Sri Prasad of Rangasthalam fame is composing the music for the film which will also simultaneously release in Telugu.

The team is looking to release Saamy Square by August last week or early September. “Previously, Saamy Square was slated to release for the Independence Day weekend but to avoid the clash with Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2, the producers are looking for an alternative date”, said a source close to the team.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 16:07 PM