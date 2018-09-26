Train to Busan remake to be produced by Aquaman director James Wan; The Nun writer Gary Dauberman to pen script

James Wan will be producing the English language remake of the 2016 South Korean film Train to Busan via his banner Atomic Monster with New Line Cinema bagging the rights. Gary Dauberman, who has collaborated with Wan on the Annabelle films, will pen the screenplay of the adaptation, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

French film company Gaumont's Michael Clear is also producing along with Wan and Dauberman.

According to IMDb, the original follows a zombie virus outbreak in South Korea and shows a group of passengers struggling to prevent contamination while on a train journey from Seoul to Busan. Train to Busan premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. It was a box-office success and received positive responses from critics as well.

Wan has helmed DC's Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman starrer Aquaman, slated to release in December other than The Conjuring and its sequel. Dauberman and Wan have worked together on DC's upcoming TV series Swamp Thing. In addition to this, Dauberman has co-wrote the screenplay of onscreen adaptation of Stephen King's It along with its follow-up It: Chapter Two. He recently wrote the screenplay for The Nun.

THR reports that he will start filming his directorial debut, a third instalment of the Annabelle franchise in October.

Sep 26, 2018