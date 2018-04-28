You are here:

Third Annabelle film, as part of The Conjuring series, in the works; horror film will release on July 3

Writer Gary Dauberman, who is behind the Annabelle films, is in negotiations to make his directorial debut with the sequel to Annabelle: Creation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scribe will also pen the third installment of the popular horror franchise based on a devil doll from The Conjuring cinematic universe.

The film will once again be produced by James Wan's Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Co.

The details of the story are being kept under wraps but the plot will once again revolve around the porcelain doll that is possessed by a demonic force.

Annabelle — the first movie, initially a spin-off from The Conjuring, was directed by John R Leonetti, while David F Sandberg directed the prequel, Annabelle: Creation.

The release date for the new installment has been set for 3 July next year.

Dauberman has also written It and The Nun from the New Line franchise, which arrives on 7 September.

