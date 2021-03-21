Trailer of Yuvarathnaa, featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Prakash Raj, released

Yuvarathnaa will have a theatrical release on 1 April.

The trailer of Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Yuvarathnaa has been released by Hombale Films. Unveiled on Saturday, 20 March, the trailer stars Prakash Raj, Sayyeshaa and Dhananjay. The film will be released in Kannada and Telugu languages. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the music of Yuvarathnaa is by Thaman S.

The teaser indicates that the movie is about the flaws in the education system. The theme of romance is also explored in this action drama film.

According to Filmi Beat, Raj plays the role of a dean in Yuvarathnaa. At the beginning of the trailer, he can be heard saying, “Education is not a business, it is a service.” The shots in the trailer are from an educational institution and according to the report, Puneeth will be shown as a student and then as a police officer in the film.

Check out the trailer here

The synopsis of the film shared by Hombale Films states that it is about the story of a government-aided institution RK University which is soon going to complete its 50th anniversary of establishment. However, due to a “bizarre” event, the institution shuts down indefinitely. “Will RK University restore its lost glory?” reads the caption.

Puneeth was last seen in Mayabazar 2016 in a cameo appearance. Yuvarathnaa will have a theatrical release on 1 April.