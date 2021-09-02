Having started his career as a model, Sidharth Shukla recently made his digital debut as Agastya Rao in ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away today on 2 September, was best known for his work in Hindi television and films. The cause of the 40-year-old actor's death is yet to be ascertained.

Many celebrities expressed shock and said that the young actor was “gone too soon." As the entertainment industry expresses their shock and grief at the actor’s demise, here is a look at his career:

TV debut and initial years

Shukla began his career as a model, and made his television debut with the 2008 Sony TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later made appearances in a number of shows, including Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, CID, Aahat, and Love U Zindagi.

Balika Vadhu and stardom

Shukla’s big break came with the show Balika Vadhu, where he played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar, who marries the lead character Anandi, after she separates from her first husband.

The success of Balika Vadhu made Shukla a household name. He became one of the most popular television actors overnight.

Film debut

The success of Balika Vadhu also led to Shukla bagging a supporting role in Dharma Productions' Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He portrayed the role of Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor and Bhatt’s fiancé in the successful 2013 film directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Reality show star

Shukla later shifted gears and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor became a key contestant almost immediately, and even managed to win the competition. His chemistry with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill was loved by viewers in the show. Their fans loved them together and named them ‘SidNaaz,’ which is still one of the most trending hashtags on social media.

He also participated in other reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent (as host), and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Shukla was also declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

He also made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT as a guest with Gill recently. Shukla and Gill were also seen together in hit music videos 'Shona Shona' and 'Bhula Dunga.'

Digital debut

The late actor made his digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful 3, where he played the role of Agastya Rao, a struggling theatre director. He received widespread critical acclaim for his role on the show.

As tributes continue to pour in for Shukla, fans are extremely saddened by the actor’s untimely death.