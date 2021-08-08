With the theme of Bigg Boss OTT being 'Stay Connected', this means audience will have unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows, is arriving with a new season, specially created for the OTT format. The show is available to watch on Voot from 8 August.

The show's format

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar will host the show for the first six weeks.

With the theme being "Stay Connected", this means audience will have unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the house.

Viewers will be able to decide tasks, punishments and eliminations of the contestants.

Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive edition.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss.

The Bigg Boss house

In a brief promo clip, Johar introduced the house where contestants will be spending all of their time together.

The contestants

Neha Bhasin

Popular playback singer in the Indian film industry, Neha Bhasin, is among the first contestants whose appearance on Bigg Boss OTT was confirmed by Voot.

Sima Taparia to make an appearance

Sima Taparia, who became a household name with Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, will be seen in the show.

Zeeshan Khan

nki hyperactive energy ko toh hum screen ke bahar bhi feel kar sakte hai

Kaisa laga Zeeshan ka style, cool ya uber cool? Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming tonight at 8 pm only on #Voot.#ItnaOTT#BBOtt#BBOttOnVoot@karanjohar@BeingSalmanKhan@VootSelect@CoinDCX@swiggy_inpic.twitter.com/ni4WicWFws — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) August 8, 2021

According to Times of India, Zeeshan has been a TV actor who has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya alongside Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik was previously a contestant on a season of Ace of Space, in which he was the first runners-up. He later made headlines for dating TV actor Pavitra Punia.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant is a choreographer and has been on dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Millind Gaba

Millind is a singer, songwriter and music producer. His newest song 'Shanti' features former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli in the music video. Other songs that Gaba has sang include 'Main Teri Ho Gayi' from Sardar Ka Grandson.

Karan Nath

Karan has starred in relatively unknown films like Paagalpan, Sssshhh... and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. Times of India writes that he was a part of Mr India as a child actor.

Akshara Singh

Akshara is a popular actor in Bhojpuri cinema. She has also appeared in TV shows like ZEE's Service Wali Bahu.

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh has been a familiar face on TV, films and even ads. He will now be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. His first film was Tum Bin in 2001, and he was also seen on shows like Yash Raj's Seven (2010) on Sony, and was a contestant on Nach Baliye 6.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima is also a TV actor known for Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Haiwaan : The Monster, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Urfi Javed

Urfi has been a part of TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Balaji's reprisal of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Divya Agarwal

Divya has been a part of several reality shows like MTV's Splitsvilla and Ace of Space.

Muskaan Jattana

Muskaan is a social media personality from Chandigarh, who goes by the name moosejattana on social media.