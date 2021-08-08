Bigg Boss OTT all you need to know: Karan Johar as host, show's new format, contestants
With the theme of Bigg Boss OTT being 'Stay Connected', this means audience will have unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the house.
Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows, is arriving with a new season, specially created for the OTT format. The show is available to watch on Voot from 8 August.
The show's format
- Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar will host the show for the first six weeks.
- With the theme being "Stay Connected", this means audience will have unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity to immerse themselves in the journey of contestants in the house.
- Viewers will be able to decide tasks, punishments and eliminations of the contestants.
- Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive edition.
- After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss.
The Bigg Boss house
In a brief promo clip, Johar introduced the house where contestants will be spending all of their time together.
The contestants
Neha Bhasin
Popular playback singer in the Indian film industry, Neha Bhasin, is among the first contestants whose appearance on Bigg Boss OTT was confirmed by Voot.
Sima Taparia to make an appearance
Sima Taparia, who became a household name with Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, will be seen in the show.
Zeeshan Khan
nki hyperactive energy ko toh hum screen ke bahar bhi feel kar sakte hai
Kaisa laga Zeeshan ka style, cool ya uber cool?
Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming tonight at 8 pm only on #Voot.#ItnaOTT#BBOtt#BBOttOnVoot@karanjohar@BeingSalmanKhan@VootSelect@CoinDCX@swiggy_inpic.twitter.com/ni4WicWFws
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) August 8, 2021
According to Times of India, Zeeshan has been a TV actor who has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya alongside Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.
Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik was previously a contestant on a season of Ace of Space, in which he was the first runners-up. He later made headlines for dating TV actor Pavitra Punia.
Nishant Bhat
Nishant is a choreographer and has been on dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Millind Gaba
Millind is a singer, songwriter and music producer. His newest song 'Shanti' features former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli in the music video. Other songs that Gaba has sang include 'Main Teri Ho Gayi' from Sardar Ka Grandson.
Karan Nath
Karan has starred in relatively unknown films like Paagalpan, Sssshhh... and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. Times of India writes that he was a part of Mr India as a child actor.
Akshara Singh
Akshara is a popular actor in Bhojpuri cinema. She has also appeared in TV shows like ZEE's Service Wali Bahu.
Raqesh Bapat
Raqesh has been a familiar face on TV, films and even ads. He will now be seen in Bigg Boss OTT. His first film was Tum Bin in 2001, and he was also seen on shows like Yash Raj's Seven (2010) on Sony, and was a contestant on Nach Baliye 6.
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima is also a TV actor known for Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Haiwaan : The Monster, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Urfi Javed
Urfi has been a part of TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Balaji's reprisal of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Divya Agarwal
Divya has been a part of several reality shows like MTV's Splitsvilla and Ace of Space.
Muskaan Jattana
Muskaan is a social media personality from Chandigarh, who goes by the name moosejattana on social media.
