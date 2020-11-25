Bigg Boss 13 duo Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, reunite for Tony, Neha Kakkar's song Shona Shona

Directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, #ShonaShona is Bigg Boss 13 duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's second song after 'Bhula Dunga'

The music video of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's track 'Shona Shona' featuring Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla is finally out. A peppy, lyrical number, 'Shona Shona' seems to be a perfect dance number.

The song sees Shukla trying to woo Gill throughout the music video. In the video, Shukla can be seen holding the umbrella for Gill to expressing his feelings for her inside the metro.

Directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann, the lyrics of the song and music has been given by Tony Kakkar as well.

Throughout the song, Tony Kakkar also keeps on appearing in dance segments at regular intervals sporting vivid and colourful clothes.

The singer tweeted about the song's release.

Check it out here

According to a report by DNA, this is the second music video collaboration of the Bigg Boss 13 duo after 'Bhula Dunga'.

In an interaction with IMWBuzz, Shukla had revealed that he has been blessed with a lot of projects coming his way, but he has been selective. Elaborating on 'Shona Shona,' he said he loved the song as it is fun, peppy and different from what he has earlier done. Shukla revealed that the song has been shot in Punjab and the experience has been truly wonderful.

Listen to the entire song here