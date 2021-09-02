Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack aged 40 on 2 September.

Actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role on the television series Balika Vadhu, passed away due to a heart attack on 2 September. The actor was 40 years old. A senior official at Cooper Hospital confirmed the death.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Several entertainment industry members tweeted condolences on his death.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his disbelief, saying that “Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones”.

Raveena Tandon called Shukla “young and hardworking,” saying that he was too young to go.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said he was “speechless” after hearing about the actor’s death. Pandit called the actor’s demise a “huge tragedy for the family and the entire industry”.

Nimrat Kaur offered her “heartfelt condolences” to Shukla’s family.

Comedian Kapil Sharma also offered his prayers for the departed soul.

Singer Armaan Malik said he “cannot process this news I just came across”.

TV actor and Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mourned the actor’s death and hoped he would rest in peace.

Riteish Deshmukh said that Shukla would be missed by millions.

Actor and filmmaker Tisca Chopra also mourned Shukla’s death, saying she was “numb” on hearing the news. Calling him a “neighbour and occasional walking buddy,” Chopra said she hoped his family and friends had the strength to bear the loss.

Rohit Saraf also mourned Shukla’s death. The Ludo actor said he hoped that Shukla “may rest easy”.

Shukla had made his television debut in 2008 with Sony TV’s Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He appeared in several TV shows before achieving national fame with the show Balika Vadhu. Shukla had also appeared in several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent (as host), Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Bigg Boss 13. He won both Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actor had also appeared in the film Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and the web series Broken But Beautiful 3.