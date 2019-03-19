Toy Story 4 trailer: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and gang reunite with Bo Peep, hit the road for an all-new adventure

The trailer for the much-awaited Toy Story 4 hit the internet on 19 March. It is one of many ambitious projects like Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and The Lion King that Disney has lined up for 2019.

The trailer picks up with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang now living with Bonnie. They are faced with an intruder in their group, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), a spork-turned-craft-project, who is Bonnie's new favorite toy. "Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now. We all have to make sure nothing happens to him," Woody tells everyone.

But Forky seems to have an existential crisis and is pretty sure he does not belong in Bonnie's room. He escapes when the family's car is on the move during a road trip. Woody is not far behind, intent on getting the makeshift toy, who has taken his owner's fancy back. The two somehow end up at another town, where they run into Bo Peep (Annie Potts) at a shop.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the fourth film will see the addition of new characters like Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), Officer Giggle McDimples (Ally Maki) and the villain Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks).

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will release on 21 June.

