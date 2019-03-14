Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain Marvel, hatch a plan to defeat Thanos

The makers of Avengers: Endgame released a new trailer on 14 March. The video shows the surviving superheroes coming together to do whatever it takes to undo Thanos' damage.

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/PjfoMUkzcG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2019

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) is shown recording his final message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in the spaceship that he took to Thanos's destroyed homeworld of Titan. Black and white footage from past Marvel films mixed with glimpses of the upcoming one are also included in the clip. However, the superheroes are not going to take this defeat easily and construct an elaborate plan to defeat the Mad Titan.

The trailer also teases Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, joining forces with the remaining Avengers. It ends with a lighter moment featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor summoning his hammer as Larson looks at him with a deadpan expression. She does not even flinch when he catches hold of his weapon. "I like this one," Thor tells the rest of the Avengers.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2019.

Avengers: Endgame stars Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

Avengers: Endgame hits theatres worldwide on 26 April, 2019.

