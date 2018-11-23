The Lion King teaser trailer: Disney's live-action retelling will surely take you back to your childhood

As if to wish everyone a "Happy Thanksgiving", Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the CG and live-action film version of the The Lion King on Thursday.

Through a voice-over narration from the legendary James Earl Jones (reprising his role as Mufasa from the original), the trailer offers a few glimpses of the traumatising stampede scene and the iconic shot of Simba being presented to the kingdom as their future king by the wise mandrill Rafisi as the camera pans over the African savannas. “Everything the light touches is our kingdom,” says Mufasa.

The movie follows the storyline of the 1994 animated film, where a young lion named Simba grows up in the African wilderness after his uncle Scar plots to usurp his father Mufasa’s place as king.

It has been directed by Jon Favreau, who helmed Disney's hit live-action remake of The Jungle Book in 2016.

Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the role of the villainous Scar. Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi. Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while John Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa. Other cast include Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

The film is expected to hit theatres worldwide on 19 July, 2019.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2018 10:18 AM