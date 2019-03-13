Aladdin trailer: Guy Ritchie's live-action remake paints a fantastical world with Will Smith as a quick-witted Genie

Disney dropped the first full length trailer of its upcoming live-action remake of Guy Ritchie directorial Aladdin on Tuesday, and it seems to a be a dazzling visual extravaganza with larger-than-life musical numbers and twirling magic carpets.

The trailer begins with street urchin Aladdin, who parkours through the crowded markets of Agrabah, the lanes bursting with colours and texture. Moments later, he encounters Jasmine in a meet-cute scene and is enraptured by the princess' beauty. Aladdin is promised that he will have all the riches in the world to impress a princess, if only he plucks the magic lamp out of the Cave of Wonders and hands it over to a merchant.

Will Smith's smurf-blue Genie may have upset netizens before, but the trailer reveals that there is much more to him than crossing his arms and granting wishes in a hoarse voice. Genie here is a sharp-witted human-looking magician who quips that "there's a lot of grey area" in Aladdin's request of "Make me a prince". He also turns Aladdin's wingman for him to woo the princess.

The trailer also teases fantastical CGI versions of the chart-topping musical numbers 'Friend Like Me' and 'A Whole New World.'

Mena Massoud stars as Aladdin, while Naomi Scott appears as Princess Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as the villanous Jafar. Aladdin is slated to release on 24 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 12:37:52 IST