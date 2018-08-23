Total Dhamaal: Sonakshi Sinha to recreate Helen's 'Mungda' with Ajay Devgn for upcoming comedy

Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance in Indra Kumar's ensemble comedy Total Dhamaal. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actress will recreate Helen's popular song 'Mungda' with Ajay Devgn from the 1977 thriller Inkaar, directed by Raj N Sippy.

Kumar confirmed the news in a statement given to the publication and said that he wanted to cast someone who could match Helen's dance moves. Sinha added that when she was approached for the song she instantly agreed as it has the potential of becoming a chartbuster again.

Kumar also told Mirror that shooting for the film will finish with this song. “We had saved this song for the end of the shoot. We begin filming on 26 August and it will go on for four days. We have roped in a new music director duo, Gaurav-Roshan, to recreate the song which will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The old song was a big hit so it’s a huge responsibility on Sonakshi’s shoulders and mine, too. We have picked up an iconic song, now we have to deliver,” he said, adding that rehearsals for the song have already begun.

Devgn and Sinha have previously shared screen space in the 2012 action comedy Son of Sardaar. She recently shot the revamped version of 'Rafta Rafta' for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with Rekha, Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Besides Devgn, Total Dhamaal stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Esha Gupta. Jointly produced by Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Devgn, the film is slated to release on 7 December.

