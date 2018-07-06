You are here:

Arshad Warsi wraps up shooting for Total Dhamaal, also starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit

Indo-Asian News Service

Jul,06 2018 14:09:23 IST

Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi has finished shooting his part for the upcoming film Total Dhamaal.

Arshad on 5 July tweeted: "It's a wrap for me -- Will miss the wonderful cast and crew of Total Dhamaal. The sweetest director Inder Kumar, the most gorgeous Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta. Thank you for being so amazing."

Arshad's co-star from the film, Anil Kapoor tweeted to him that it was a "total dhamaal" working with the Jolly LLB actor. "Cracking me up every chance you got so much so that my jaw would hurt! It was a 'Total Dhamaal' working with you Arshad Warsi truly!" Anil wrote.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second film was Double Dhamaal. It is directed by Inder Kumar.

Slated to release on 7 December, Total Dhamaal also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The film will be jointly produced by Inder Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay Devgn.

