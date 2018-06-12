Total Dhamaal producer Ajay Devgn reportedly planning 3D release for third installment of comedy franchise

While Hollywood blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Avatar have done roaring business in Indian theaters with world-class 3D, Bollywood has lagged in adapting to the now ubiquitous technology abroad.

Recently, Sajid Khan announced that his upcoming movie Housefull 4 will be in 3D, and now the Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal is also reportedly going for a 3D release, as reported by DNA.

While Padmaavat also had a 3D version, and this week’s Salman Khan starrer release Race 3 is also getting a 3D version, these are mostly 2D movies converted to the 3D format to grab more audience attention. Even the iconic Sholay had a 3D version released in 2014.

However, Total Dhamaal is being shot on 3D cameras to keep the possibility of a 3D release open when the film is ready for release in December 2018. While the decision is in a nascent stage, director Indra Kumar, and producers Ajay Devgn and Ashok Thakeria, have been discussing the possibility with Fox Star Studios who is backing the project and distributing the comedy.

The latest film in the Dhamaal franchise is said to have flying planes and car chases, raising the temptation for a 3D release, as reported by DNA.



Total Dhamaal is a star-studded comedy from the stable of Indra Kumar, with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra on its cast, and re-uniting Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit on screen after ages.

