Before Avengers: Infinity War, a look at the six highest earning Hollywood blockbusters in India

Avengers: Infinity War has become the highest Hollywood earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 261.46 crore.

The Disney-owned Marvel Studios film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes to battle it out against super villain Thanos, had the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in the country and broke plenty of other records.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War records second highest opening weekend in China with $200 million box office collection

After making Rs 156.64 crore in week 1, the net box office collections of the film, which released in India on 27 April, raked in a further Rs 47.3 crore in its second week.

Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion — $200 million of which was from its massive opening in China this weekend making it the fifth highest grossing film of all time worldwide.

Also read: Avengers 4 leaked stills, Infinity War fan theory teases return of Tom Hiddleston's Loki

Besides Infinity War, here is a look at the six highest earning Hollywood films in the country.

The Jungle Book (2016) — Rs 261 crore ($40 million)

Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book revives author Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories about Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves in the Indian jungle who befriends a bear and battles a tiger. The film centers on Mowgli’s wolf family, which is attacked by the evil tiger Shere Khan, who is out for revenge against mankind and the young boy. The cast includes the voices of Bill Murray as singing bear Baloo, Scarlett Johansson as the snake Kaa, Ben Kingsley as the panther Bagheera, Lupita Nyong’o as wolf mother Raksha, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, and newcomer Neel Sethi as Mowgli. Disney’s family-friendly tentpole showed serious traction at the Indian box office with a lifetime gross of Rs 261 crore.

Furious 7 (2015) — Rs 172 crore ($26 million)

The seventh installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise featured the final on-screen appearance by franchise star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013 before filming was completed. Walker reprised his role as former cop Brian O’Conner who joins an eclectic band of street racers led by Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, in a globe-trotting battle against evil.

Jurassic World (2015) — Rs 152 crore ($24 million)

Dinosaurs stomped to a box office record in 2015 as Jurassic World notched what was the biggest movie debut in history at the time. Jurassic World, which reboots the dormant Jurassic Park franchise nearly 15 years after the first trilogy ended, grossed Rs 152 crore at the Indian box office. Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, adds a capitalist twist to a world where dinosaurs still roam among humans within an island theme park.

Avatar (2009) — Rs 145 crore ($22 million)

The 2009 release of Twentieth Century Fox's Avatar, a fantasy adventure set in the distant magical world of Pandora, smashed box office records, taking in an as yet unrivalled $2.8 billion worldwide. The second Avatar film is scheduled for release in December 2020.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — Rs 111 crore ($17 million)

Age of Ultron, the sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2012 Marvel blockbuster The Avengers, saw its star-studded super hero ensemble — Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk and Hawkeye — tackle their own fears. The super heroes take on a complex villain in Ultron (James Spader), spawned out of artificial intelligence and evolving into a megalomaniac. With help from twins Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), known as Quicksilver for his super speed, and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), the Scarlet Witch with thought-altering magic powers, Ultron makes the Avengers at times turn on themselves.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) — Rs 108 crore ($17 million)

The third installment of the hugely successful Spider-Man movies sees the web-spinning protagonist, played by Tobey Maguire, take on a new Green Goblin, Sandman and Venom. Spider-Man 3 reunited stars Maguire and Kirsten Dunst with director Sam Raimi.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 16:24 PM