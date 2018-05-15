Salman Khan's Race 3 will also be released in 3D, trailer of film to be launched on 15 May

This year on Eid, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen doing some serious action scenes in the upcoming film Race 3 where he will be joined by a bevy of actors including Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 14 May and revealed that Race 3 will also be released in the 3-D format along with the regular 2-D version. The trailer of the film is slated to be launched on 15 May.

#BreakingNews: Salman Khan, Ramesh Taurani and Remo D’souza are ensuring a larger-than-life experience this time... #Race3 in 3D... Yes, the film will be released in 3D as well as 2D this Eid... In fact, the trailer of the film will be screened in 3D tomorrow in Mumbai. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018

Earlier there were speculations of the film's release being postponed, but Salman tweeted and cleared the air stating that they were not ready with the trailer of the film. He said, "We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer. Is liye itne posters banaye. But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai. The #Race3 trailer coming to you on 15 May. And I promise you the wait will be worth it."

This will be the third installment of the Bollywood action franchise Race and is being helmed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza. The film is bankrolled by Ramesh S Taurani and Salma Khan. It is slated to hit the screens on 15 June.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 15:55 PM