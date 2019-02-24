Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn's adventure comedy earns Rs 36.90 cr on Day 2

After an impressive opening day of Rs 16.50 crore, Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal earned Rs 20.40 crore on day 2. The film's current earnings stand at Rs 36.90 crore. According to trade analysts, as the majority of the audience are families and children, Total Dhamaal is expected to to mint more revenue over day 3 at the domestic box office.

#TotalDhamaal sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

The film has been received well at the international box office as well. On the first day, it earned $1.23 million (Rs 8.74 crore)

#TotalDhamaal exceeds expectations in international markets as well... Mints $ 1.23 million [₹ 8.74 cr] on Day 1... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 235k

UAE+GCC: $ 700k [Thu+Fri]

UK: $ 93k

Australia: $ 70k

NZ: $ 30k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

Total Dhamaal features a star-studded cast that comprises of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani. The film marks Madhuri's return to comedy and sees her opposite Anil Kapoor. The duo has worked together in films like Dil, Beta and Raja. Taking the hit comedy franchise Dhamaal forward, Indra Kumar's film follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder.

The film was recently embroiled in controversy over its remixed song 'Mungda'. Composer Rajesh Roshan and Lata Mangeshkar expressed their displeasure about Sonakshi Sinha's version of Helen's timeless number, following which Ajay Devgn said that the team is ready to apologise to Lata Mangeshkar if they have upset the legendary singer.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 12:22:08 IST