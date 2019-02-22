Rajesh Roshan expresses disappointment over Total Dhamaal's Mungda remix: Law is against us

Total Dhamaal's recent remix 'Mungda' has irked Rajesh Roshan, the music composer for the original 1977 number, reports India Today.

Rajesh feels the revamped version ruins the original classic which featured in the film Inkaar. The remix has Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn.

Roshan spoke about the issue in a recent media interaction stating that music composers had no control of their creative products and thus he is unable to take any legal action against Total Dhamaal's makers. "Law is against us. Music companies are selling our songs to producers at throwaway prices. We are helpless. Indra Kumar has gone on record to say his version of 'Mungda' in Total Dhamaal cannot be compared with the original,'' Rajesh told Indo Asian News Service.

He questioned why the makers chose to conduct themselves inappropriately especially knowing that their product would somehow lessen the value of the original.

Rajesh stated that the just step for Total Dhamaal makers would have been to first ask permission from him before going ahead and remixing the track.

Rajesh Roshan, one of Bollywood's most well-known composers during the 1970s and 80s has given has composed songs for hit films like Julie, Doosra Aadmi, Man Pasand, Swami and Mr Natwarlal.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 13:06:36 IST