Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit's adventure comedy rakes in Rs 16.50 cr on opening day

FP Staff

Feb 23, 2019 12:11:01 IST

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal has amassed an impressive Rs 16.50 crore at the box office on the first day of release. According to trade analysts, the film has been performing well in the mass circuits.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. A still from Total Dhamaal trailer.

Total Dhamaal features a star-studded cast that comprises of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani. The film marks Madhuri's return to comedy and sees her opposite Anil Kapoor. The duo has worked together in films like Dil, Beta and Raja.

Taking the hit comedy franchise Dhamaal forward, Indra Kumar's film follows a group of conmen who constantly try to outwit one another to secure their plunder.

The film was recently embroiled in controversy over its remixed song 'Mungda'. Composer Rajesh Roshan and Lata Mangeshkar expressed their displeasure about Sonakshi Sinha's version of Helen's timeless number, following which Ajay Devgn said that the team is ready to apologise to Lata Mangeshkar if they have upset the legendary singer.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 12:11:01 IST

Total Dhamaal movie review: This asinine comedy proves Ajay Devgn should stick to action

Total Dhamaal song 'Speaker Phat Jaaye' sees Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta groove to a peppy party number

Madhuri Dixit on returning to comedy with Total Dhamaal, and reuniting with Anil Kapoor and Indra Kumar

