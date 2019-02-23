Ajay Devgn on Total Dhamaal's Mungda remix controversy: We're ready to apologise to Lata Mangeshkar

Total Dhamaal's remixed version of 70's classic 'Mungda' has been grabbing headlines ever since its release. After composer Rajesh Roshan expressed his displeasure with the new version, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Usha Mangeshkar reacted to the number and complained that no one seeks their consent before using the songs. Now, Ajay Devgn has spoken about the controversy, saying that the team is ready to apologise to Lata Mangeshkar if they have upset her.

In a recent conversation with DNA, Ajay said, "Lataji is very senior. I think a lot of people recreate songs and they don’t think like this. So, if she has gotten upset about it, she can come and slap us also. She has got all the rights to do so. I mean, it’s a fact, she can shout at us also. We’re ready to apologise if she has felt bad about something".

Earlier, the film's director told Mid-Day that they were not bound to seek consent of the singers as the rights to the original songs belong to music labels. "We don’t have to take their consent. When 'Neend Churayi Meri' was remade (for Golmaal Again; the original song is from Kumar’s blockbuster film Ishq), no one came to me for approval. The rights belong to the music label, and they have the right to do what they want to", he told the daily.

Total Dhamaal's recreation of Helen's iconic number features Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 11:14:13 IST