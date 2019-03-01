Total Dhamaal box office: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor's comedy earns Rs 94.55 cr in opening weekend

Indra Kumar's adventure comedy Total Dhamaal's opening weekend earnings stand at Rs 94.55 crore. According to a press release, the film is the highest non-holiday grosser for an Ajay Devgn film or even a film in the comedy genre. For director Kumar, the film has recorded the highest week 1 collection.

Total Dhamaal raked in Rs 7.05 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6.5 crore on Thursday (28 February). Despite garnering mostly negative reviews from critics, trade analysts note that the potboiler has been a favourite in the mass circuits, across tier-2 cities and metropolitans.

#TotalDhamaal packs a superb total in Week 1, despite non-holiday release... Mass circuits/Tier-2 cities excellent... Metros/plexes good... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr, Thu 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 94.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

The third film in the Dhamaal franchise has already become the highest-grossing film in the series and is soon expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Trade analysts further write that the Total Dhamaal has found an audience in families and kids, which will ensure a good footfall through the second weekend of its release despite Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya hitting the cinemas. Word of mouth has also played an integral part in the film's revenue generation. The second week earnings will give a fair idea of the film's life time business and whether it will manage to touch Rs 150 crore.

#TotalDhamaal has found widespread acceptance by families/kids... This factor will ensure ample footfalls in Weekend 2, despite two significant releases: #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya... Week 2 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz* and whether it will touch/cross ₹ 150 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Pitobash, Sanjay Mishra and Boman Irani, Total Dhamaal opened in theatres on 22 February. The film brings Madhuri and Anil together after a gap of over a decade

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 13:29:45 IST