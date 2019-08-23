Stan Lee's daughter defends Sony on dispute with Disney over Spider-Man: My father's legacy deserves multiple points of view

Joan Celia Lee, daughter of the late Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, believes that Marvel and Disney lack “genuine respect for Stan Lee, and his legacy.” In light of the recent reports of dispute between Disney and Sony that threaten the future of Spider-Man films, Joan is rallying behind Sony saying that Disney and Marvel need to be “checked and balanced” in their pursuit of seeking complete creative control over her father's properties.

In an interview with TMZ, Joan has weighed in on the Disney-Sony split. "Marvel and Disney seeking total control of my father's creations must be checked and balanced by others who, while still seeking to profit, have genuine respect for Stan Lee and his legacy," she says, adding that the "continued evolution of Stan's characters and his legacy deserves multiple points of view."

As per an earlier report, the deal allegedly ended after the two sides failed to reach an agreement that would have given Marvel "a co-financing stake going forward." As per the report, Sony rejected an offer from Disney that future Spider-Man films be "a 50/50 co-financing arrangement between the studios."

The reports added that Sony, led by Tom Rothman and Tony Vinciquerra, came back with other configurations, but Disney did not want to settle for them.

A statement from Sony, as quoted by Deadline, said Marvel President Kevin Feige will not continue as the lead producer for future Spider-Man films.

The statement read, "Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film,” a Sony spokesperson said. “We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue,” the spokesperson added.

