GLOW, Emmy-nominated Netflix dramedy starring Alison Brie, renewed for Season 3

GLOW, the Netflix comedy about women pro wrestlers in the 1980s, has been renewed for a third season. The renewal comes nearly two months after the series' second season premiered, reported Variety.

The streaming giant has not yet announced a return date, but the series has premiered in summer its first two seasons.

The series, featuring Alison Brie in the lead, is set in 1985 Hollywood and was inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling syndicated series of the 1980s. It tells the fictional story of Brie's Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actor who finds herself in an upstart women's wrestling circuit.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Flahive and Mensch.

Season one has been nominated for ten Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series.

Brie received her first Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy category for the show. She shot to fame for her role as Annie Edison in the comedy series Community. She also starred in the drama series Mad Men.

GLOW also stars Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Marc Maron, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens and Jackie Tohn.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 13:27 PM