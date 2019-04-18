TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2019: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Lady Gaga feature in list

Taylor Swift, BTS, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are among the many musical artists named in the TIME's 100 Most Influential People list. The magazine features people from across different fields including entertainment, business, sports and technology.

Each celebrity is featured alongside a blurb written by another prominent figure. Troye Sivan, who wrote about Ariana Grande said that the pop star is "breaking the rules and is a force who understands how music should work in 2019."

Shawn Mendes, who has toured with Swift praised her, "She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well.”

Celine Dion lauded Lady Gaga campaigning for LGBTQ rights and said she was "powerful, convincing, passionate and sensitive." Dion further called The Star is Born actor and pop star "one of the most inventive artists" and lauded her creativity.

Halsey, recently seen with BTS in the collaborative single 'Boy With Luv' said, "Surely it takes remarkable talent, charm, kindness, altruism and dedication. But you’d still be missing a key component: a devoted community to uplift your efforts, soften your stumbles and shoot light from their eyes into the sky in your name every single night. By these parameters, BTS has reached the top."

