Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to organisation fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee
Pop star Taylor Swift has made a significant donation to an LGBT advocacy group in her adopted state of Tennessee, reports Variety. Swift contributed $113,000 (£86,000) to the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) after being moved by their work towards fighting certain anti-LGBTQ bills in the area.
Criticised as "slate for hate" bills, the directives talk about the Tennessee Natural Marriage Act banning gay marriages in the state and changing the laws related to nudity in locker rooms.
Chris Sanders, TEP’s executive director, shared news of Swift’s donation on Facebook along with a her letter which goes on to explain Swift's stance.
The 29-year-old broke her long-standing silence regarding politics in October 2018. Swift wrote a detailed post on Instagram stating that the Republican Party’s candidates’ stance on LGBT issues was a major factor in her choice of backing Democratic candidates in November’s mid-term elections.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019
