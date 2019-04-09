You are here:

Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to organisation fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee

Pop star Taylor Swift has made a significant donation to an LGBT advocacy group in her adopted state of Tennessee, reports Variety. Swift contributed $113,000 (£86,000) to the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) after being moved by their work towards fighting certain anti-LGBTQ bills in the area.

Criticised as "slate for hate" bills, the directives talk about the Tennessee Natural Marriage Act banning gay marriages in the state and changing the laws related to nudity in locker rooms.

Chris Sanders, TEP’s executive director, shared news of Swift’s donation on Facebook along with a her letter which goes on to explain Swift's stance.

The 29-year-old broke her long-standing silence regarding politics in October 2018. Swift wrote a detailed post on Instagram stating that the Republican Party’s candidates’ stance on LGBT issues was a major factor in her choice of backing Democratic candidates in November’s mid-term elections.

