BTS, Halsey's 'Boy With Luv' music video breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hrs

FP Staff

Apr 13, 2019 15:39:11 IST

The music video of K Pop group BTS and Halsey's single 'Boy With Luv' has garnered over 78 million views. The song recorded the views within the first 24 hours of its release, surpassing K pop girl group Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' (56.7 million views) and Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next'reports Variety. The video has received over 2 million comments and 6.6 million likes.

BTS. Image from Twitter @meowmeowsuga

Variety mentions that 'Boy With Luv' is a reference to BTS' 2014 song 'Boy in Luv' and the video also pays tribute to Gene Kelly's musical Singin' in the Rain. The single is a part of the band's new album Map of the Soul: Persona and also features a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The video shows the band dancing in a diner and against many colourful, brightly-lit backdrops. Halsey also dances alongside RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook towards the end. In a recent tweet, she admitted that she was nervous because none of her own music videos never featured choreographed dance sequences.

According to Consequence of SoundMap of the Soul: Persona has been described as "a nod to the band’s past while showcasing their maturity and newfound understanding of love and the ever-widening world around them. The tracks have a clear message: finding joy in love and reaching out to the world."

Watch the video here.

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 15:39:11 IST

