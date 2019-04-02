Ariana Grande's new song 'Monopoly' with Victoria Monét sparks speculations on pop star's sexual orientation

Ariana Grande dropped a new single on Monday, titled 'Monopoly', which also features Victoria Monét.

Monét previously worked with the pop star on Thank U, Next as a co-writer on 'NASA,' '7 Rings,' and the title track of the album among other numbers. Victoria had also been part of Grande’s First Wives Club-themed performance of 'Thank U, Next' on Ellen Degeneres' talk show in November last year.

Grande had earlier teased her new song via social media before its release on Wednesday.

man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too.... we need to celebrate tbh ! life too short and too sweet rn. ‍♂️ hmmmmmmm. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 28, 2019

The music video, which consists of emphatic meme aesthetics, has stirred the singer's fan base with some speculating that Ariana may be bisexual. The chorus of the song goes, “I like women and men.” Monét has in fact opened up about her sexuality before, when she wrote in November that she also likes girls.

I want everyone to know that I’m single (since people wanna pretend I’m not) and make imaginary rules for me. I secretly and respectfully went through a difficult break up this summer but enough is enough. I also like girls. Thank U, Next. Bye ✌ — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 9, 2018

Although none of that confirms whether she’s actually bisexual or not, that line is on the pre-chorus, which one is sung separably by Victoria Monét (at 00:34-6) and then another also separably by Ariana Grande (at 01:14-6). #Monopoly https://t.co/uGn01QDsmT — Ariana Grande Access (@arianaaccesscom) March 31, 2019

There has been no official confirmation on Grande's part, however, except for a reply to a fan's comment that "I need 'I like women and men (yeah)' tattooed on my ass," with "Everyone does."

Watch 'Monopoly' here.

