Ariana Grande's new song 'Monopoly' with Victoria Monét sparks speculations on pop star's sexual orientation

FP Staff

Apr 02, 2019 10:39:57 IST

Ariana Grande dropped a new single on Monday, titled 'Monopoly', which also features Victoria Monét.

Monét previously worked with the pop star on Thank U, Next as a co-writer on 'NASA,' '7 Rings,' and the title track of the album among other numbers. Victoria had also been part of Grande’s First Wives Club-themed performance of 'Thank U, Next' on Ellen Degeneres' talk show in November last year.

Still from Ariana Grande's 'Monopoly'. YouTube screengrab

Grande had earlier teased her new song via social media before its release on Wednesday.

The music video, which consists of emphatic meme aesthetics, has stirred the singer's fan base with some speculating that Ariana may be bisexual. The chorus of the song goes, “I like women and men.” Monét has in fact opened up about her sexuality before, when she wrote in November that she also likes girls.

There has been no official confirmation on Grande's part, however, except for a reply to a fan's comment that "I need 'I like women and men (yeah)' tattooed on my ass," with "Everyone does."

Ariana Grande's reply to her fan's comment. Image from Twitter

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 10:39:57 IST

