AR Rahman to compose music for Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2; Mehboob roped in as lyricist

Ahmed Khan, AR Rahman and Mehboob are reuniting 26 years after Rangeela, the director's debut as a choreographer.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Sabir Khan directorial Heropanti in 2014. Now, after a gap of seven years, the action star is returning to the franchise with Heropanti 2, to be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan. The makers have roped in Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob.

Ahmed, Rahman and Mehboob, who had also worked together for Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 hit Rangeela, are reuniting for the film after a gap of 26 years.

Apart from composing the tracks, Rahman is also creating the background score. He is expected to compose five songs, reported Pinkvilla.

Sajid Nadiadwala is producing Heropanti 2 while Rajat Arora is the writer. He is known for penning films like The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. Tara Sutaria is playing the female lead. Heropanti 2 marks the reunion of Tara and Tiger after Student of The Year 2.

Originally, the much-awaited film was supposed to release in July 2021, however, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to hit the theatres on 3 December. Tiger recently announced the date by sharing a new poster.

Apart from Heropanti 2, the Baaghi star also has films like Ganpath and Rambo in his kitty.

Tara will next be seen in Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. She is also playing one of the leading ladies in Ek Villain 2.