Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff won't promote War together to 'increase anticipation', says director Siddharth Anand

War director Siddharth Anand has revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the two male leads in Yash Raj Films' forthcoming action drama, will not be promoting the film together so as to translate their “on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point”.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, the director said, “War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point.”

Hrithik and Tiger will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial where their characters are pitted against one another.

In the film, Hrithik plays Kabir, an undercover operative gone rogue. Given Kabir's expertise at concealing his identity, the Indian government employs Kabir's former student Khalid (Tiger) for the task of finding and killing Kabir. Apart from, Hrithik and Tiger, it also stars Vaani Kapoor, who is playing the Kaabil actor's love interest in the movie.

Earlier, the two actors were seen engaging in a meme war in order to promote War. The duo was seen sporting T-shirts which took a dig at each others' films.

War has been shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph never-seen-before action spectacles on screen for the upcoming film.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane action film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 2 October.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 10:47:35 IST